Premier urges WC residents to comment on Climate Change Response strategy

The Western Cape Government has asked the public to comment on its Climate Change Response strategy.

The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning launched the strategy as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) continues in Glascow, Scotland.

The highly anticipated conference, which kicked off on 31 October 2021, comes at a crucial point in human history, during which industry experts have warned that earth is at a point of no return and the effects of climate change will soon start infringing on basic human rights. Average global temperatures have breached records for several consecutive years, global carbon emissions are at an all time high and rising sea levels are among the factors threatening the safety, health and security of millions of people.