Premier urges WC residents to comment on Climate Change Response strategy

The Western Cape Government has asked the public to comment on its Climate Change Response strategy.
The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning launched the strategy as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) continues in Glascow, Scotland.
The highly anticipated conference, which kicked off on 31 October 2021, comes at a crucial point in human history, during which industry experts have warned that earth is at a point of no return and the effects of climate change will soon start infringing on basic human rights. Average global temperatures have breached records for several consecutive years, global carbon emissions are at an all time high and rising sea levels are among the factors threatening the safety, health and security of millions of people.
Conference participants have come under fire for setting overly ambitious goals, with little success in reaching previous targets and limited clarity on action plans. Climate activists have demanded greater action from world leaders, while critics lambasting the neglect of poorer countries taking part in discussions.
Environmentalists meanwhile picketed outside Parliament in Cape Town on Saturday, demanding immediate action from government as opposed to goals set for 2030 and 2050. According to protestors, the realities of climate change on farmers will be undeniable in less than a decade, negatively influencing food production and distribution. Groups such as the Rural Women’s Assembly demanded a “human rights-based approach” to climate change and development of sustainable food production and distribution models.
The picket boasted signs such as “Government stop sell-outs” , “Keep coal and Mantashe in the hole”, and “COP is a COP-out”. Demonstrators also called on Southern African Development Community (SADC)- which includes Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, Madagascar, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe- to join in on the action.
Premier Alan Winde says Western Cape residents in particular understand the effects of climate change, after overcoming the impact of fires, droughts and floods in recent years. He urged citizens to read and comment on the strategy, emphasizing the importance of reducing the country’s carbon footprint.
Click here
to find out more about the province’s approach to Climate change.
Residents have until 24th of January 2022 to submit comments via deadp.climatechange@westerncape.gov.za.
VOC