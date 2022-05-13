Premier Winde welcomes extension of 2022 Census Count to 31 May

Share this article

At the current rate, with just 70% of the provincial population counted, it would not be possible for Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) to close the census count in the Western Cape.

That is why I welcome the announcement by the Statistician-General of StatsSA, which is responsible for this project, that the count in the Western Cape will once again be extended to 31 May 2022.

This is the only feasible way that we can ensure that as many residents as possible get counted and that our province gets its fair share of the national budget.

The Western Cape could lose funding equivalent to 1615 doctors or 5981 nurses, and over approximately 9300 teachers if only 70% of residents get counted in the 2022 Census. This is according to approximate projections by the Western Cape Provincial Treasury.

In budget terms, we stand to lose R9.7 billion, or over 16% of our provincial equitable share, if only 70% of residents get counted. This would shave R2.6 billion in funding off our health budget and R4.2 billion off our education budget, with smaller departments also suffering losses. In short, service delivery in the Western Cape will suffer a major blow across the board if residents do not make sure they are counted.

To those of you who have not yet done so, please use this extension to ensure that you and your household get counted. We all must play our part so that critical services like schools and healthcare facilities continue to work, For You.

You can play your part by:

Completing the Census questionnaire when visited by an official StatsSA Census counter;

Completing the Census questionnaire online: https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za; or

Contacting the Census call centre for any enquiries on 0800 110 248 or emailing census2022@statssa.gov.za.