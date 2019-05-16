Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration in full swing

The Presidency says preparations are in full swing for the inauguration ceremony of South Africa’s sixth democratically elected President.

A number of African Heads of State are expected to attend the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 May.

The inauguration will coincide with Africa Day. It follows a hotly contested general elections that saw the African National Congress’ (ANC) majority slide almost 5% percentage points from the result of 2014.

However analysts say Ramaphosa was able to improve support for the ANC compared to the disastrous 2016 local government elections.

“The choice for Africa Day as the day of the inauguration of the new President of the Republic is not a mistake. It’s really going on the symbolism, one that celebrates a continent that is striving to be at peace with itself with democratic institutions that are strong and stable. I think South Africa has proven to be one of the cases we should take pride in. So we are marking Africa Day that is here while inaugurating the president. Once again they are affirming the commitment to the continent, to its growth, to its development,” says Ramaphosa’s Spokesperson Khusela Diko.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article









Comments

comments