Prepare for more rainy days Cape Town

After a short teaser of spring weather, winter is back and Cape Town residents can expect two more days of rain this week paired with chilly temperatures.

The warmer weather the Mother City received last week will come to an end as both Friday and Saturday are expected to bring cold weather and rain.

On Friday there will be scattered showers in the city along with highs of 16°C and lows of 10°C. Saturday will offer similar weather conditions with highs of 17°C, lows of 11°C – and some scattered showers.

Ahead of the rainy weather, Cape Town’s water storage is still making locals proud at an overall storage percentage of 81.7% as of August 23, 2019.

Berg River and Steenbras Lower are both at 100% capacity, with the city’s lowest dam, Theeswaterskloof at 72.1%.

While the Mother City eagerly awaits more rainy weather in the hopes that it will further bolster the city’s water supply, rivers and canals leading to major dams are still looking good and mountainous waterfalls are still flowing.

Locals managed to continue saving water this week despite the bountiful water storage capacity, as the City celebrated a further saving of 105-million litres per day on August 19, 2019.

Thank you Cape Town, for saving an additional 105 million litres per day this week. Our dams are 81,7% full! Thank you for continuing to #ThinkWaterCT. Please visit https://t.co/rVehScUR9D for more information. pic.twitter.com/RenknCrB6S — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) August 19, 2019

Plans were also announced this week to finally raise the wall of the Clanwilliam dam by 13 metres by March 2023. This will cost an estimated R3.5-billion when completed.

This project is expected to contribute to the city’s water sustainability and better guard against severe drought conditions in future.

