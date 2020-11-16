Aneeqa du Plessis

How did you get your start in radio?

I needed to complete a work integrated learning course for college and a lecturer sent through my details to bush radio and the? rest? is? history?

What is your profession?

When I’m feeling pretentious, I say journalist and when I feel humble, I say newsreader.

What is your past time?

Snacking (any and everything in sight) and reading (anything and everything in sight)

Most memorable moment while on air:

Without a doubt, when I described Viagra during a 30 seconds game live on air. Theatre of the mind at its finest!

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

‘or rather’

Any pet peeves?

When people are listening to me only to respond not to hear what I’m saying.

What is your most treasured possession?

My (bietjie) faith

What would surprise us about you?

I fell down an escalator when I was a tween. Fun times!

What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?

Firstly, grammar and then to love myself (entirely). I also wish I was better at being patient.

Who are the people who have shaped your life?

My mother (I am because she is) but honestly, I think everyone you meet plays a role in the way you shape your life.

Best advice you ever received?

Fa ayna tadh haboon – “Where are you going?” Allah’s advice to all of us, actually. 81:26

Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.

3:54 ‘And they planned and Allah (also) planned, and Allah is the best of planners.’