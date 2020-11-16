Goolam Fakier

How did you get your start in radio?

In April 1997, my granny told me that the other radio station was looking for people. They didn’t. In fact, they were advertising job offers. As I left, the station manager called me and asked if I would be interested in joining the youth team. At the age of 13, I would say rest is history.

What is your profession?

Although I studied journalism, as well as labour law, I find myself part of the programme management division at a national television broadcaster.

What is your past time?

I love spending time with my wife and kids. I enjoy exploring new things because I become bored easily.

Most memorable moment while on air

There are so many, but the one that stands out was in 2013 when I interviewed the MEC for housing in studio. A quadriplegic listener called in and complained about living on the 3rd floor of the flats and cannot move around easily. The MEC promised him a house. In October that year, I received a call from the listener, all in tears thanking me for the opportunity to speak to the MEC and to VOC for allowing the platform. He had just moved into his newly built house. PS… can I just say I completely forgot about this interview until I received the call from the listener.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

This is funny!! But I must admit… I need to get rid of “do you get what I’m saying” oh… and saying the word “mos” LOL

Any pet peeves?

Taxi drivers at the top of my list.

What is your most treasured possession?

I collect pens (yes I know weird right?) But the most treasured pen is the one with my name engraved on it which I received from Munadia, when she returned from her last Umrah.

What would surprise us about you?

I am actually a shy guy LOL. But for real. I don’t really like crowds but will adapt to it if I have to. Also, I get nervous every time I have to go on air, until the red-light switches on.

What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?

I’ve always been in the media industry. I would like to learn a new skill that would equip me to become a bit more multiskilled. I don’t want to call a plumber if I have a flat tyre. (do you get what I’m saying )

Who are the people who have shaped your life?

My granny for encouraging me to go to the radio for a ‘job’ LOL. Munadia Karaan for believing in me and honing my skills as a presenter and producer.

Best advice you ever received?

It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

Radio is theatre of the mind. If you can master that, you are one step closer to create good radio.

Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.

A verse from Surah Ar-Rahman. “So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny”?