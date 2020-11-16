Jasmina Petersen

How did you get your start in radio?
Presenter search training workshop back in 2011
What is your profession?
Content producer
What is your past time?
Online window shopping
Most memorable moment while on air?
Sang an Indian song in acapella on the Nazrana show.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
You know
Any pet peeves?
People continuously sniffing up their nose instead of blowing it out with a tissue
What is your most treasured possession?
My iphone
What would surprise us about you?
I have a phobia for bursting balloons
What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?
Make – up and baking
Who are the people who have shaped your life?
My grandparents
Best advice you ever received?
Don’t let anything get you down, keep on moving forward
Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.
Which of the favours of your lord do you de