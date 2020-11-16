Jasmina Petersen

How did you get your start in radio?

Presenter search training workshop back in 2011

What is your profession?

Content producer

What is your past time?

Online window shopping

Most memorable moment while on air?

Sang an Indian song in acapella on the Nazrana show.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

You know

Any pet peeves?

People continuously sniffing up their nose instead of blowing it out with a tissue

What is your most treasured possession?

My iphone

What would surprise us about you?

I have a phobia for bursting balloons

What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?

Make – up and baking

Who are the people who have shaped your life?

My grandparents

Best advice you ever received?

Don’t let anything get you down, keep on moving forward

Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.

Which of the favours of your lord do you de