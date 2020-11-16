Shafick Sedick

What brought you to the VOC?

I thought that it would be an interesting field to pursue considering the fact that I was a spokesperson for many different organisations.

How would you sum up your show?

The outside broadcasts that I have done have brought me in contact with many leaders within the muslim communities of the Western Cape.

What do you love most about presenting?

Interacting with the listeners that call in to the studio.

What was your funniest moment on air?

When “John” called me “die man met die goue stem”.

Any memorable interviews you have done?

The interview with the mother of the young lady who passed away as a result of Luper’s disease.

Which direction would you like the show to take in the future?

At this point I only do outside broadcasts, so I would like to broaden my experience with regard to outside broadcasts.

After so many years in radio, what still inspires you?

I haven’t yet been there for years, but hopefully they will come insha-Allah.

What do you do when you are not on the radio?

I have my own upholstery business and do various charity work, fishing, even though I hardly catch anything and watching sport.

What are 5 words that best describe you now?

Friendly, funny, caring, enthusiastic and optimistic.

What does the VOC mean to you?

A place to see more than the world.

What makes you laugh?

Basically, anything that amuses me at the time as I like to find the humour in most situations.