Taliep Samaai

What brought you to the VOC?

My dad was an ardent listener of VOC and phone regular in to give naseegah,so I decided to carry on his legacy.

How would you sum up your show?

My show I’ve directed to young and not so young. I let my listeners participate in my show ,encourage them to also giving Naseegah to fellow listeners.

What do you love most about presenting?

There is so many lonely listeners out there ,and by keeping them company and the doah,s that you receive is what I love the most of presenting.

What was your funniest moment on air?

When a caller thought he was live on air and speak to me whilst a qaseda was playing.

Any memorable interviews you have done?

When I interview the son of Sayed Shaafie Alwi. Sayed Abduragmaan Alwi.

Which direction would you like the show to take in the future?

Where through my show we can initiate and encourage youth to go on umrah during school and university holidays.

After so many years in radio, what still inspires you?

The appreciation and doahs of listeners.

What do you do when you are not on the radio?

Busy compiling a book on Umrah

What are 5 words that best describe you now?

Consistent, Punctual, Accommodating, Humble & Friendly.

What does the VOC mean to you?

Keep you in touch with the Muslim community,and promoting Islamic values.

What makes you laugh?

Chatting on social media with my family.