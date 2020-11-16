Tauhierah Salie

How did you get your start in radio?

I completed internship at Bush Radio to complete a college course at the end of 2017. The first time I was on air, I was instructed to read news headlines- four sentences which had my voice and hands shaking in tandem. After weeks of easing in and out of the various departments, I found myself producing and reading news bulletins and thereafter behind the presenters mic. I fell in love with speaking to an invisible, yet highly attentive audience about a host of inspirational and educational topics. The radio bug bit down hard and I haven’t been more passionate about anything since!

What is your profession?

Radio journalist, producer and presenter. Aspiring photographer, environmental and animal rights activist, motivational speaker and business owner.

What is your past time?

Hiking, reading and taking pictures of random things- especially nature.

Most memorable moment while on air?

This is a tough question because every time seems significant… Probably my first interview with Shafiq on Drive Time. I went in with three pages of information and used none of them! It was then that I realized what journalism was really about.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

“You know”, “beloveds” and “fantastic”

Any pet peeves?

High pitched voices, especially if it comes from a woman that is complaining or speaking about other people!

What is your most treasured possession?

An English translated and transliterated Quran.

What would surprise us about you?

I am obsessed with weaponry, particularly knives. But also, shells and rocks. I also suffer from anxiety.

What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?

The ability to connect with my audience better and speaking a new language.

Who are the people who have shaped your life?

My parents and certain family members, several childhood friends, my first editor Louche-Jordaan Gilbert, my current editor Tasneem Adams and numerous international motivational speakers.

Best advice you ever received?

Fear none but Allah. Ask for clarity. Demand respect and always give it. Don’t be afraid of rejection or failure. Don’t leave anything you can do today for tomorrow. Always strive to become a better Muslim, from mom and dad.

Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.

And He found you lost and guided you – Surah Ad Dhuhaa (93:7)