Yasierah Adonis

How did you get your start in radio?

As a guest. The topic: Addressing barriers to learning and how parents can assist in the home environment. It was a series hosted by the then presenter Irfaan Abrahams. Subsequently, become a standard slot on the program. When Irfaan left, Riedwaan and I became presenters of EI.

What is your profession?

I am a qualified Occupational Therapist, and currently the District Therapist Education Specialist at the Metro North Education District.

What would surprise us about you?

I am an old soul, I enjoy visiting museums, quite intrigued by antiques and historical structures. I also enjoy racing and fast cars.

What is your past time?

Watching horror, mystery, psychological slow burn and thriller movies/series

Most memorable moment while on air

When I witnessed a blind guest read the Quraan in braille. Ya rabb, a blessing

Any pet peeves?

Many…traffic, inconsiderate drivers, the ticking of a clock, flies, a door that keeps knocking, I’ll stop there for now.

What’s something you want to learn or wish you were better at?

My deen. I would like to do my masters in Applied Islamic Thought

Who are the people who have shaped your life?

My parents, undoubtedly the greatest blessing from Allah.

Best advice you ever received?

Pride comes before the fall

Favourite or your most inspirational verse of the Quran.

Fabi ayyi ala I rabbikuma Tukadziban ” Which, then, of your Lord’s blessings do you both deny?