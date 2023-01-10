President Cyril Ramaphosa reveals plans for 2023 in his statement

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Economic recovery, alleviation of crime and corruption, the possible elimination of loadshedding, and general service delivery plans are well underway, according to the ANC’s 2023 annual statement delivered on January 8 at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

While ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined the plan of action for the year ahead, suspicions are raised as to whether or not these plans can be realistically executed. The doubts stem from the numerous failures to deliver on some key transformation policies.

“We’ve heard most of it over the past five to ten years – the battle against corruption and the elimination of poverty to address inequality. But my main concern while listening to Ramaphosa was: can he walk the talk and do what he says?” said Professor Andre Duvenhage, Head of Politics at the North West University of Potchefstroom campus.

Duvenhage went on to emphasize Ramaphosa’s rather “populist approach” where he questions the ANC’s ability to effectively mobilize against corruption and act accordingly.

“He, himself, is being implicated, his Deputy is not clean, and there are certain questions surrounding his Secretary General. The question is, can he act against himself?”

While Ramaphosa acknowledges the lack of service delivery on many levels, the President remains adamant about improving and implementing its plans going forward.

On the other side of the spectrum, political commentators are not convinced due to the ANC’s reputation of corruption, suggesting that the ANC is not in a position to be vouching for such huge transformations.

Furthermore, the President failed to address the rise of the new coronavirus infection in South Africa, which was caused by the new, highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant.

“People are not going to accept the rules and regulations of 2020 and we cannot afford another lockdown as the economy is currently standing. It is a difficult situation, and we have serious challenges ahead,” Duvenhage reiterates.

Photo: Pixabay