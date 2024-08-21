Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act into law

By Kouthar Sambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act into law. The Act aims to set out reforms of the country’s electricity sector, as well as the establishment of a competitive electricity market.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, energy analyst Mark Swilling said whether this is a good or a positive move, is something that remained to be seen.

“One thing for sure, it is the most significant, reform to the electricity sector since the establishment of Eskom years back. We are shifting away from a monopoly situation – one massive state-owned company providing electricity to everybody while transmitting electricity to everybody – we are shifting away from that to a decentralized market-based model,” detailed Swilling.

*Take a listen further as he delves into a discussion around this matter.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X [Ilustrative]

