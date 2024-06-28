President Ramaphosa Calls for Opening of Parliament on Mandela Day

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Presidency has announced a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on 18 July 2024 for the , coinciding with Nelson Mandela International Day.

This session will allow the President to outline the priorities of the Seventh Administration.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya emphasized that the event aims to honour Mandela’s legacy.

“The President has asked that Parliament convene in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with Rule (13)(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.”

“The opening of Parliament on this day is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to reflect on Mandela’s values and principles and to make a positive impact both locally and globally.”

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X