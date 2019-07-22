President Ramaphosa has displayed transparency and accountability: ANC

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) says President Cyril Ramaphosa has displayed an act of transparency and accountability before South Africans by publicly responding to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against him.

President Ramaphosa announced during a media briefing in Pretoria that he would seek an urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane’s findings.

Mkhwebane found that President Ramaphosa misled Parliament about receiving a donation for his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from Bosasa.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says President Ramaphosa is a responsible leader, “The President has echoed the sentiment that we have echoed in the past that we do respect Chapter 9 institutions. The act displayed by our President today is one of transparency, it’s one of accountability, it’s one of being a responsible leader. This is consistent with what we have said when we went to our Lekgotla this year, together with all our alliance partners, we said that we are going to work towards building an ethical state.”

President Ramaphosa’s statement below:

