President Ramaphosa regrets national energy crisis

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa deeply regrets the national energy crisis that has plunged the country into Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa acknowledges the frustration of citizens and the adverse impact of load shedding on small businesses and the economy.

Magwenya says the President, while acknowledging some progress made in implementing aspects of the National Energy Plan by government, is demanding greater energy and speed in implementation.

“The Presidency has been briefed regularly on the situation at Eskom. He has had several engagements with Minister Pravin Gordhan there will be meetings later on today – NATJOINTS meetings and over the next day. So there may well be meetings of the National Energy Crisis Committee as I indicated to look at urgent matters that can be taken and to give more direction to the implementation of the national energy plan.”

Independent Economic and Energy analyst, Tshepo Kgadima says consumers should be outraged by the new Eskom tariff increase.

On Thursday Nersa gave permission for Eskom to increase tariffs by 18.65%, this means a consumer buying R1000 worth of electricity directly from Eskom will pay an extra R186.

Kgadima says the increases are above inflation and would be a disaster for the economy.

“Based on Eskom’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 , Eskom’s average revenue per kilowatt hour was already R1-Rand- 71 cents, and in the current financial year is already at 1-Rand- 86 cents a kilowatt/ hour. And therefore it means in real terms the consumer will not be paying 1-Rand-73 cents as Bukula is asserting but will be paying a hefty 2-Rand -21 cents a kilowatt an hour.”

Source: SABC News