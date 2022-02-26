President Ramaphosa terminates Police Commissioner Sitole’s employment contract under mutual agreement

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has terminated the employment contract of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Khehla Sitole with effect from 31 March 2022.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country.

“The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS that had been assisting General Sitole.”

President Ramaphosa says: “I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as National Commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

An announcement is expected to be made on filling the position of SAPS National Commissioner.

Tension between Sitole and Cele

Recently there has been tension between Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele. The Minister accused Sitole and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of plotting to have him fired.

Cele made the accusation during his contribution to the State of the Nation Address Debate.

“Honourable Malema, on the 10th of December 2020 there was a meeting between yourself and the National Commissioner to plot that I must be chased so I’m not surprised that today this is happening. He has all the rights to make the suggestion, but what I don’t like is being patronised. If you don’t want me as a minister, don’t put me in other places. It’s not your duty,” said Cele.

When he engaged with the media recently, President Ramaphosa said that he was concerned about the tensions between the two parties and that it was a matter he was looking into.

Source: SABC News