President Ramaphosa to launch 16 Days of Activism in Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday launch the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children at the Witpoort police station in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Scores of women and children have been abused, raped and killed in the country since the beginning of the year.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline government’s plan of action to deal with the increasing number of cases of violence against women and children, as well as ensuring that perpetrators receive a harsh punishment.

There have been many cases of this nature this year. They include the rape and killing of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetjana, as well as the death of 6-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who succumbed to injuries she sustained from being raped in Limpopo. These are some of the incidents President Ramaphosa is expected to touch on, during his address.

Delivering the O.R. Tambo memorial lecture outside Lephalale on Sunday, in his capacity as African National Congress President, Ramaphosa said that more attention should be paid to the empowerment of women.

“We must banish gender discrimination in every area of society from the home to the factory and it’s our revolutionary task comrades to take up the fight against all forms of violence including the violence that is perpetrated by men against the women and the children of our country,” says Ramaphosa.

