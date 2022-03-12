President Ramaphosa to lead a presidential Imbizo in the North West

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be leading a presidential Imbizo in Mahikeng in the North West on Saturday. The Imbizo will allow communities to engage with government leaders on issues relating to service delivery in the province.

Various communities from across all the province’s four districts are expected to be in attendance.

When addressing the media briefing in Mahikeng, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, explained the importance of the Imbizo.

“An Imbizo is a follow-up in a way to the SONA. You will remember that the president said at the SONA that, South Africa needs a new consensus and nobody should be left behind. As a follow up to that, he is here to interact with the people and the interaction with the people is in the context of the district development model where all the three spheres of government come together and work together.”

North West residents have called on President Ramaphosa to do his walkabout inspections at some of the townships in the province, to see for himself, the level of deterioration of public infrastructure.

Itsoseng residents near Lichtenburg in North West, are among those awaiting the presidential visit with a lot of expectations.

Source: SABC News