President Ramaphosa to reply to SONA debate

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reply to the two-day joint debate on his seventh State of the Nation Address this afternoon.

Today also marks the day when he delivered his first SONA on 16 February 2018 after he was elected and sworn in as president the previous day.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa continued to face criticism over the crime levels in the country under his presidency.

DA Member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield says the high number of killings in South Africa is a reflection of Ramaphosa’s broken promises to deal with crime.

Whitfield was speaking during second day of the the Joint State of the Nation Debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

“Recent mass killing in the Eastern Cape further expose your broken promises, Mr President. Two mass killing in rural Bityi inside Mthatha in as many months. In KwaZakhele, in Nelson Mandela Bay, there have been two mass killings in just two weeks, leaving 12 people dead and others injured, leaving a community shocked and shaken. It’s not the kind of shock that you often explain, Mr President. This is real and painful shock of the brutal and unrelenting slaughter of family members and neighbours in our communities.”

National Freedom Party Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Shaik Emam has called on President Ramphosa to ensure that every South African receives a piece of land through local government structures.

“Lastly on the issue of land, what stops us from providing every South African through your local government a piece of property, which they can call home and give them back their property; give them the services for water and sanitation?”

Source: SABC News