Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

President Ramaphosa wants urgent solutions to the electricity crisis

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers remarks at the official Opening of the Sandvik Khomanani Facility in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa wants urgent solutions to South Africa’s protracted electricity crisis.

Reports say some major announcements related to the crisis are expected to be made in the Cabinet meeting which Ramaphosa will chair on Wednesday.

The power utility has ramped up stages of rolling blackouts, which reached stage six at the weekend.

It may reduce the rolling blackouts to stage four by Thursday.

Ramaphosa has returned home after cutting short his international trip amid South Africa’s unresolved electricity problems.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “We can do things quicker than we are doing now and that’s what the President has been demanding and continues to demand from his team. And that’s the reason behind the Energy Crisis Committee, to ensure that those things happen.”

He says, “Another unfortunate thing is that two power stations that we built had design flaws and have not been able to have all the units from Kusile and Medupi to be able to add power to the grid. Once those issues are resolved, we should see some stability in the grid.”

VIDEO | SA’s severe energy crisis: Dr Sean Muller gives insight

Source: SABC news

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.