President Ramaphosa’s deadline to respond to Section 89 submissions ends on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has until the end of Sunday to meet the ten-day deadline given to him by the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts. The Presidency has reiterated that he will meet the deadline of responding to all the submissions made by some National Assembly members.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) are among the parties that made submissions. Ramaphosa was given a time frame of 28 October to Sunday 6 November.

The three-member panel, chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, is tasked to assess a draft motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) on whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer on Constitutional grounds as outlined under Section 89 (1) of the Constitution.

President has to shed light on Kodwa, Mahlobo, O’ Sullivan, Chauke and Rhoode’s alleged Phala Phala involvement

Ramaphosa has to respond to allegations made by former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser who had laid criminal charges against him. This relates to the alleged theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo more than two years ago. Ramaphosa allegedly concealed the theft.

This led to the ATM invoking Section 89 of the Constitution and National Assembly Rule 129 (A) calling for his removal from office. In the motion, ATM Leader Vuyo Zungula alleges that Ramaphosa violated the constitution on ground of serious misconduct and serious violation of the law.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation who is a former State Security Minister David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, Forensic Consultant Paul O’ Sullivan, Presidential Advisor Benjamin Chauke and the Head of the South African Police Services Presidential Protection Unit, Major General Walter (Wally) Rhoode are among those fingered in the Phala Phala matter by Fraser in a supplementary complaint to the Hawks. A copy of Fraser’s supplementary complaint has been submitted to the panel by UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa. Ramaphosa also received the submission, including Fraser’s complaint.

Couch with US dollars transferred from Jo’burg to Phala Phala?

Fraser makes the following claims against Ramaphosa, Chauke and Rhoode in his complaint.

“Mr Chauke is said to have concealed the undisclosed amount of US dollars in one of his couches at his personal residence in Hydepark, Johannesburg and with the assistance of Major General Rhoode, transferred the couch to the President’s residence in Phala Phala with the full knowledge and acquiescence of the President. An analysis of the mobile and tower networks of both Mr Chauke and Major Rhoode’s mobile and vehicle tracking devices would shed some light hereon”, Fraser alleges in his complaint, a copy of which Holomisa has provided to the panel.

The roles allegedly played by Mahlobo, Kodwa and O’ Sullivan in finding the alleged thieves, is also outlined,

“Deputy Minister Mahlobo, a former State Security Minister used his network of contacts to assist in the tracing of the persons alleged to have broken into the president’s residence. Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa accompanied Major General Rhoode on numerous trips to Namibia in engaging with the Namibian President and Namibian law enforcement authorities on the matter. Mr O’ Sullivan, who is a close associate of both the President and Mr Chauke, is said to have used his private investigation company to assist in the tracing of the persons alleged to have broken into the President’s residence,” Fraser alleges.

I’m coming after you. And I will. I will not rest until he goes to prison- O Sullivan threat to Fraser

O’ Sullivan slammed Fraser’s supplementary complaint in an interview with SABC News Anchor Sakina Kamwendo on Morning Live recently, threatening to take on Fraser.

“Well, he’s only put my name down in a hearsay fashion. He doesn’t say who says it, and he puts it in letter. He needs to put it under oath. He needs to state under oath and then I can nail him for perjury, because at the moment he just speaks in a letter. Well that in its self is an offence. It’s called defeating the ends of justice. And when I get back to South Africa, I’m currently on vacation, I’m going after him for that. And if he thinks he can get away with defaming me and badmouthing me, he’s got another thing coming, and that will probably be his downfall, because I have now made it clear to him. I sent him a message on his phone and told him, listen, you have now picked the fight with the wrong person, I’m coming after you. And I will. I will not rest until he goes to prison,” O’ Sullivan emphasised his threat to Fraser on Morning Live.

But, O’ Sullivan also lost it at the end and dropped the call when Kamwendo attempted to ask a follow-up question.

Ramaphosa does not use private bank account

Fraser also made a call for the President’s private bank account to be scrutinised.

“The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is in possession of a report demonstrating that the President does not utilise his private bank account for day-to-day transactions, as is ordinarily expected of any person. A copy hereof ought to be obtained,” Fraser alleges in his supplementary complaint.

Panel must investigate allegations in Fraser’s letter: Holomisa

The UDM leader who described the allegation of the transportation of foreign currency across the border, as spine-chilling, if it’s true, called on the panel to look into Fraser’s entire letter.

“It is clear that the veracity of the information provided, and the allegations made, should be investigated by the Independent Panel. The Hawks should shed some slight on what has transpired in terms of their actions subsequent to receiving this additional information. Such steps will surely be of assistance to the Independent Panel and their work”

“After having read the information in this letter, it has become more apparent that, if it had not been for this Independent Panel’s formation and expected work, this whole incident might have been somehow swept under the carpet”, Holomisa concluded in his letter addressed to the panel Chairperson, Justice Ngcobo.

Ramaphosa is expected to respond to all the allegations made in the submissions made by the various MPs. The panel is expected to assess all the information including the claims made by Fraser and Ramaphosa’s responses.

The ten-day assessment will run from Monday 7 to 17 November. According to the panel, the assessment will include consideration of all information. It will also conduct any additional research required, deliberate on the facts, write and finalise its report before submitting it to the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Source: SABC News