Presidential summit on gender-based violence to get underway

Civil society groups, in particular gender based violence activists, believe the two day event is an opportunity to come up with stringent laws to punish perpetrators of children and women abuse.

Government’s presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide is scheduled to get underway in Irene, south of Pretoria on Thursday.

About 2 200 delegates are expected to be part of the event.

Gender activist and founder of Youth for Survival NGO in Pretoria, Mushi Mathe, says men should lead the fight against gender based violence.

“The voice of men is very important because they become ambassadors of our message. They’re able to use the language of other men. Other men can actually see that I am embarrassing myself, actually other men can boast with battering women to each other. But still there are men who can stand and say this you cannot do and a real man cannot do this. It sends a very strong message,” adds Mathe.

[Source: SABC News]