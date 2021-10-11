Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

President’s weekly letter highlights effects of climate change on health, environment and economy

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the devastating effects of climate change on health, the environment as well as the economy.

Writing in his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says many South Africans are already feeling the impact of climate change such as drought and floods.

He also says high levels of pollution have affected certain communities in Mpumalanga resulting in increased respiratory illnesses.

According to Ramaphosa those who depend on the ocean for a living are in trouble because fish stocks are depleting.

Ramaphosa says the country needs to transition from carbon emissions to avoid the possibility of restriction of imports.

In addition, he says investors might also be reluctant to invest in fossil fuel powered industries. He says banks and financial institutions are already under pressure from shareholders not to invest on enterprises that depend on fossil fuels.

The President says at transition is urgently needed. He however says it must be a just transition as sectors like agriculture, tourism, mining, energy, transport, manufacturing and the biodiversity economy might be negatively affected by that transition.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.