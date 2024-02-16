Principal allegedly shot by 13-year-old student in Germiston

Share this article

Police in Gauteng have launched an investigation, after a 13-year-old teenager allegedly shot his principal at Primrose Hill Primary in Germiston, east of Johannesburg this morning.

The 51-year-old principal has since been taken to a local hospital. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the teenager is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of attempted murder.

“Circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage as police have launched an investigation to also establish the origin of the firearm which is seized by the police.”

Source: SABC News