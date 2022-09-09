Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Principals express concern about unsafe working environment impacting learning, teaching

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Issues around violence at schools across the country took centre stage during the national South African Principal Association conference in Kimberley on Thursday. Some principals raised concerns about their unsafe working environment which impacts learning and teaching.

Many schools across the country including provinces like Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape grapple with violence. Principals attending the conference say some schools have become battlefields.

Earlier this week gangs invaded schools in De Aar. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says communities must assist in curbing such violence.

“What we decided to do as the department is to bring all stakeholders to find solutions because on our own there’s is nothing we can do because drugs come from outside, knives come from outside, these organisations are organised from outside and begin to terrorise schools and affect schools,” laments Motshekga.

The principals say their schools have become dangerous and volatile. Some are now working closely with the police for their protection.

“It is very difficult because of the environment our kids are growing in,” says Principal Sinah Tanke.

“I think solutions to those challenges are to work with the department of education who have the same challenges. We essentially are their managers working in the schools to fulfil educational objectives of the country,” says South African Principal Association President Grant Butler.

The four-day conference will attempt to find workable solutions to the current problem.

Source: SABC news


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.