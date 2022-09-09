Principals express concern about unsafe working environment impacting learning, teaching

Share this article

LOCAL

Issues around violence at schools across the country took centre stage during the national South African Principal Association conference in Kimberley on Thursday. Some principals raised concerns about their unsafe working environment which impacts learning and teaching.

Many schools across the country including provinces like Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape grapple with violence. Principals attending the conference say some schools have become battlefields.

Earlier this week gangs invaded schools in De Aar. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says communities must assist in curbing such violence.

“What we decided to do as the department is to bring all stakeholders to find solutions because on our own there’s is nothing we can do because drugs come from outside, knives come from outside, these organisations are organised from outside and begin to terrorise schools and affect schools,” laments Motshekga.

The principals say their schools have become dangerous and volatile. Some are now working closely with the police for their protection.

“It is very difficult because of the environment our kids are growing in,” says Principal Sinah Tanke.

“I think solutions to those challenges are to work with the department of education who have the same challenges. We essentially are their managers working in the schools to fulfil educational objectives of the country,” says South African Principal Association President Grant Butler.

The four-day conference will attempt to find workable solutions to the current problem.

Source: SABC news