Prison system warned of catastrophe should Covid-19 infections spread

Share this article

















Statistics show that the official number of coronavirus cases in the South African prison system is fairly low, however the system has been warned of a looming disaster should infections begin to spread among the incarcerated. According to figures provided by spokesperson for the Correctional Services Department Singabakho Nxumalo, the Western Cape had 49 confirmed cases of officials and three of inmates, with one death under investigation.

“There’s been a serious influx of cases amongst officials in the Western Cape,” stated Nxumalo.

The Eastern Cape had 35 confirmed cases involving officials and 65 involving inmates, with 58 recoveries. In Limpopo, there were two cases of officials with the respiratory illness, one of which had recovered; in Gauteng, three officials and eight inmates were confirmed as having contracted the disease; and at the head office in Pretoria, one official contracted Covid-19 and has recovered.

“We can confirm that we currently have 165 positive cases,” said Nxumalo.

However, speaking on the recoveries, Nxumalo said this was a “clear indication of the effectiveness of the containment and treatment pillar” of its Covid-19 disaster management response strategy.

In an ideal situation, prisoners have the same right to health and life as anyone else, but matter-of-factly the reality is very different. Testing capacity and the supply of personal protective equipment are already constrained and inmates are rarely a priority.

Nxumalo said it is a challenge to ensure lockdown regulations are adhered to in such a constricted and confined space. In South Africa, there are over 80 convicts in a 8x24m2 room.

“What has to be a priority in fighting COVID-19 in prisons is the prevention measure. Our strategy has three pillars. The first of the three is, prevention. So, what we unpack is how best do we educate everyone that finds themselves in the system, whether that be offenders, wardens, officers, admin workers. We teach them what covid-19 is and how to protect themselves and those around them,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo stated the second pillar is to ensure that everyone has the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made available to them. He continued and said the issue of sanitizers becomes a challenge of monitoring as there have been cases of inmates ingesting the alcoholic based liquid. Nxumalo explained many inmates do not want to accept that they cannot have cigarettes.

“We have to be extra vigilant since the ban of tobacco products have influenced inmates to start drinking and even smoking hand sanitizer.”

Nxumalo said the screening of staff members has become a critical factor as cases of COVID-19 spike in surrounding areas of the correctional facilities.

“We find ourselves in unprecedent times and generally our socialization norms in the country are very close and intimate. So when staff members leave the premises and return it is of utmost importance that they get screened and tested before the enter the grounds,” explained Nxumalo.

Furthermore, Nxumalo said visits remains suspended.

“It is a greater risk to allow a movement of people in an out of our centres, the numbers are too large, We will not have the capacity to ensure that everyone is screened and tested. So, at this point for the protection of inmates, staff and contractors we have put an indefinite pause on visitation,” advised Nxumalo.

Monies for inmates can be sent through the post office and/or banks.

“Head of centres should open bank accounts for inmates where members of the public have the opportunity to transfer monies in an account using their prison numbers as a reference,” ended Nxumalo.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments