Pro-Palestine supporters call for the prosecution of South Africans who serve in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF)

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, South Africa has continued to showcase their support through ongoing protests, particularly in the Mother City.

The common ground all Palestine supporters share is the call to prosecute South African citizens joining the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Tuesday, member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Cape Town Paul Hendler said the Act that is currently enforced is the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

“This Act allows you to serve as a volunteer in the foreign armed force, but you need to have permission, and there is a whole process you to undergo. The committee apparently reports to the Minister of Defense, which approves or disapproves,” explained Hendler.

According to Hendler, the Act also provides certain guidelines where permission cannot be granted, regardless of what the committee thinks.

Whether they disapprove, saying armed activity contributes to terrorism, explained Hendler, violation of human rights, endangering peace, regional instability, prejudice in South Africa’s national/international interest, and escalation of regional conflict, the applicant cannot join the IDF.

“It is inconceivable that people would be given permission given the situation in Gaza being one of the egregious examples of state terror and violation of human rights,” expressed Hendler. “Our engagement with the prosecuting authorities and their avoidance of prima facie evidence (sufficient evidence that a given claim is true) we put on the table, tells us there has been no application to this committee, and it has not been approved, else we would have heard,” reiterated Hendler.

Photo: @QudsNen/X