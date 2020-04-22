Donate to our Pledgeline

From: R0.00

Be a VOC champion!

Here at VOC, we absolutely love what we do and you, our beloved listeners, are an integral part of that (you know our famous slogan!). Despite most media companies feeling the financial pinch of the national lockdown, VOC has managed to stay afloat and continues to bring you innovative programming and relevant news and current affairs, Alhamdullilah. Behind the scenes, we slogged away long nights and days, to bring all the angles of this unprecedented crisis to the fore. This Ramadan has been our most challenging yet, but we persevered to bring some of the most esteemed scholars and huffath, in addition to the Fajr, Taraweeh and Salahtul Layl prayers into your home every day. It’s an amanah we take very seriously and which we cannot do without you!

To champion the station and to support its continued development, you are welcome to donate any amount, big or small – whether towards our building fund or towards our programming costs. Listen on-air for more details or donate via this page.

We’ve made it really easy for you! Either make an EFT deposit or you can use Pay Fast, a secure payment platform where you can donate by debit or credit card.

Make sure you tune into VOC on Friday 22 May between 2pm and 5.30pm for our live on-air pledge line to make your donation,

Insha-AllahShukran / Tramakassie / Jazakallah / Thank you