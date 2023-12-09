Prominent Palestinian News Agency Quds News Network (QNN) faces it is facing a “new cyberattack” on Wikipedia

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Prominent Palestinian News Agency Quds News Network (QNN) said it is facing, what it describes as a “new cyberattack” on Wikipedia.

According to the agency, a team of Wikipedia editors linked to Israel attempted to discredit the Agency’s credibility by distorting the description of the network and misrepresenting what it truly stands for.

“This could adversely affect the network’s ability to effectively reach its Palestinian, Arab, and international audiences across various platforms,” expressed the Agency on its platform. “Recently, those editors have intensively modified the description of the network on Wikipedia, presenting an incorrect description based on Israeli sources and others associated with the Israeli propaganda machine, in a clear breach of the website’s core principles and its policy,” reiterated QNN.

The Agency further elaborated that its page on Wikipedia has been edited with false claims about QNN’s identity “without any basis as part of a wider vicious campaign against journalism.”

The campaign aims at subjecting QNN to defamation to silence it and silence Palestine’s voice, expressed the Agency, depending on misleading Israeli sources linked to Israel’s propaganda and misinformation.

“QNN does not adhere to any specific ideology, rather, it aligns with the values of freedom, dignity, and the fulfillment of the Palestinian people’s aspirations for their right to self-determination under international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We work professionally without succumbing to political propaganda,” clarified QNN.

Photo: X/@QudsNen