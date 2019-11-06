Prosecution in Uyinene Mrwetyana murder case ready for trial

Share this article

















The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has heard that the investigation into the murder and rape of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is complete and that the prosecution is ready for trial on November 15 in the High Court in Cape Town.

The court has lifted a ban on the identification of 42-year-old accused, Luyanda Botha.

The former Post Office official was arrested six days after the disappearance of Mrwetyana and later confessed to the murder of the student.

Western Cape National Prosecution Authority Deputy Director, Bonnie Currie-Gumwo says they are in constant communication with Mrwetyana’s family.

Currie-Gumwo says, “The family is not in Cape Town, so we have had telephonic updates been given to them. In fact they’ve expressed to me that they’re quite happy with how this matter is being handled and so they will only come down to Cape Town when the matter is in the high court. So I’ve explained the formalities, for example of the transfer to the high court and they are quite happy.”

