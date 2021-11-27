Proteas Netherlands series called off

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) have mutually agreed to defer the three-match Betway One-Day International (ODI) series which began on Friday.

The decision comes as a result of mounting anxiety and concern on the side of the visiting team around travel bans and restrictions on flights from South Africa being imposed by several countries around the world including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA). These actions are as a result of Thursday’s announcement by the National Department of Health of South Africa of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in the country.

Photo courtesy CSA