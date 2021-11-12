Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Proteas to tour New Zealand

The Proteas are set to defend their unbeaten Test series record – at home and away – against ICC World Test Champions, New Zealand when they take on the BLACKCAPS at home in February 2022. Cricket South Africa (CSA) is delighted to confirm that the national men’s team will take on the hosts in a two-match series from 17 February to 01 March.

The fixtures, which will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will take place in Christchurch and Wellington respectively.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, is delighted with CSA having secured more matches for the Test team. He said:“It’s wonderful to be able to confirm these fixtures as Test cricket is a vital part of the CSA pipeline strategy. Having our team take on the defending World Test Champions in their backyard is another welcome challenge for the Proteas, who have proven themselves well-able in foreign conditions of late.”

“These fixtures will play a role in helping Dean Elgar and his charges to further forge themselves as a powerhouse in Test cricket and hopefully add vital points to the World Test Championship table.”

“Our thanks, on behalf of CSA, go to David White and New Zealand Cricket for accommodating our request for a change in dates in order to secure this important series and content.”

South Africa Test Tour to New Zealand Itinerary

Thursday, 17 to Monday, 21 February                   1st Test                    Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Friday, 25 February to Tuesday, 01 March         2nd Test                    Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.