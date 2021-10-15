Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Proteas unveil T20 World cup kit

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and official apparel partner, Castore have revealed the proudly South African kit that will be worn by the Proteas in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that gets underway this Sunday, 17 October.

The new design is inspired by Ndebele art and will be showcasing one of the country’s most colourful heritages on the international stage as captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas represent the nation in the showpiece event of the shortest format of the game.

Proteas fixtures:

23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (14h00)

26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (14h00)

30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah (14h00)

2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (14h00)

6 Nov: England v South Africa, Sharjah (18h00)

10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (18h00)

11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (18h00)

14 Nov: Final, Dubai (18h00)
*All times are local (GMT+4)


