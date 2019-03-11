Protest action sees Cape Town highway closed for second time in as many days

A Cape Town highway, the R300, has been closed as a service delivery protest saw tyres being lit and motorists being diverted on Saturday evening.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the action has resulted in the closer of both the northbound and southbound lanes. The road was reopened in both directions after 20:00 after the crowd was dispersed by the public order policing unit.

About 50 protesters were at the scene opposite Kalkfontein, she confirmed.

Police as well as necessary roleplayers had responded.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the highway had been closed between Kuilsriver and the Stellenbosch Arterial.

He advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Bezuidenhout said the R300 could not be accessed from the N1 offramp, with traffic officers on scene to divert vehicles.

The R300 near Hindle Road had also been closed on Friday night due to unrest, she added, although the group of protesters had been bigger.

The reason for the protest could not immediately be determined.

(Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments