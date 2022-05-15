Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Protesters hold 55 press jackets outside BBC to represent journalists killed by Israel

In response to Shireen Abu Aqleh’s murder by Israeli sniper, protesters today held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000.

This was just one of several powerful visual representations of the ongoing Nakba in today’s march for Palestine in London, attended by 15,000 people.

“Israel’s targeting of Shireen and the disrespect shown by Israeli Occupation Forces at Shireen’s funeral yesterday is disgusting” says Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FOA “We’re marching from the BBC to Downing Street today to call for sanctions on Israel for 74 years of these heinous war crimes”.

Protesters also held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known as the ongoing Nakba. 74 years ago over 750,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes to make way for the state of Israel and many retain their keys to this day.

Other powerful visuals included BBC headline posters highlighting the broadcasting company’s bias and problematic language when reporting on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, as well as the tracing of hands in support of the #HandsOffAlAqsa campaign, which demands that Israel stops its attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa.

Individuals also wrote messages of condolences for Shireen in a memorial outside the BBC.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


