Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza ceasefire

More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at London’s Liverpool Street station on Tuesday, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Reuters reports.

Videos posted online by the ‘Sisters Uncut’ protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian flags and banners.

One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a chant which Interior Minister, Suella Braverman, has previously criticised as an anti-Semitic demand for the destruction of Israel. Other groups dispute that interpretation of the chant.

Sisters Uncut describes itself as a feminist group against domestic violence, but held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration at Waterloo station on Saturday.

The City of London Police and Britain’s Transport Police did not immediately comment.

Source: Middle East Monitor


