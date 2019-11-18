In the latest statement, @hkpoliceforce claimed that they didn't raid @HongKongPolyU premises but only dispersed and arrested protesters on the road outside campus. Meanwhile some reports suggest that they did pass through the entrance.https://t.co/XnuVgSw5OS#HongKongProtests — Phoebe Kong 江穎怡 (@phoebe_kongwy) November 17, 2019

Aftermath at 7am. Fire at @HongKongPolyU main entrance has been largely put out, leaving scatted flames fuelled by protesters who wants to make it as barricade. The next step of #HongKongPolice remains unclear. #HongKongProtesters #HongKongProtest #HongKong pic.twitter.com/n3OR1ty1x0 — Phoebe Kong 江穎怡 (@phoebe_kongwy) November 17, 2019

Hong Kong authorities warned that unless protesters stop using lethal weapons like Molotov cocktails, police might be forced to resort to live fire.

Protesters are still out in Jordan after 4am in an attempt to make their way to #HKPolytechnicUniversity which is under siege by the police and has hundreds, if not thousands, of student protesters there. #HKPolice #HKprotests #HongKongProtesters #antiELABhk #HongKong pic.twitter.com/u6rc4rlRyC — Mantai Chow (@mantaichow) November 17, 2019

The flare-up comes after a two-day standoff during which protesters threw petrol bombs, stones, and javelins. Some even shot arrows at police.

This video went viral on China's internet. HK looks like a battlefield tonight. Rioters attacked armored police vehicle with petrol bombs, causing it to catch fire.But police still exercise restraint. Police should be permitted to fire live rounds in this case to counter rioters. pic.twitter.com/dD9Qxl1AUf — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 17, 2019

Over the weekend, protesters attacked a group of volunteers who tried to help authorities clear the roadblocks and debris outside the PolyU. A man and a woman were hospitalized with head injuries as a result.

The PolyU campus became one of the recent rioting hotspots in Hong Kong’s after demonstrations against an extradition law in began in March. Although the legislation was scrapped, protests have continued with violent groups among protesters vandalizing property and attacking citizens who support the government.

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)