Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town

Protesters blocked roads and stoned cars in Cape Town on Monday morning.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said PG Drive was closed in both directions between Military Road and Sonnet Way.

Coleman said protest action had also been reported in Khayelitsha.

Mew Way Road was closed in both directions between Pama Road and Alium Way.

Last week, residents from Dunoon and Joe Slovo stoned cars and set alight a MyCiTi bus.

The mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said the Phoenix MyCiTi station was vandalised, looted and set alight during the unrest, which saw the N7 closed several times as stones rained down on vehicles.

Purchase said repairs to MyCiTi infrastructure would cost millions and take months to complete.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the unrest started earlier in the week after traffic officers cracked down on taxis.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) rolled into the area last week to help police with a crackdown on crime.

(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)

