Protests against Glencore: Accusations of supporting military actions in Gaza

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

On Thursday, a coalition of Palestinian solidarity groups, trade unions, and civil society organizations under the South African BDS and Energy Embargo for Palestine Campaign staged protests in Johannesburg and Cape Town. These demonstrations targeted Glencore, a Swiss-owned mining company, which activists claim is supporting Israel’s military efforts by supplying coal.

The protests took place outside Glencore’s headquarters in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, and its subsidiary Astron’s offices in Century City, Cape Town. Activists called for an immediate halt to South Africa’s coal exports to Israel, urging the country to adhere to international law and its moral duty to stand against genocide and apartheid. This demand follows Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have been widely condemned by the global community.

Accusations Against Glencore

SA BDS reports that Glencore, the world’s largest mining company, earned over $34 billion (approximately R612 billion) in profits in 2022. However, the company’s involvement in supplying coal to Israel has drawn significant criticism. Activists claim that this coal powers Israel’s military infrastructure, contributing to what they describe as genocidal actions against the Palestinian people.

Jamie Rosengarten, representing Cape Youth Collective (Cayco) and South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), stated, “This is a protest against Astron. Astron is a subsidiary of Glencore, and right now, Glencore is one of the main suppliers of coal to the Israeli state. That coal is funding the military-industrial complex and the genocide in Gaza.” He added, “This is against international law, so Glencore is breaking international law. We’re protesting here today with a simple message: all coal exports from South Africa to the apartheid state must stop.”

Glencore’s Charles Watenphul, responded to these allegations stating, “We reject this allegation, which has no foundation.” When asked about the company’s measures to ensure its operations do not contribute to human rights violations in conflict zones, Glencore referred to their approach to human rights detailed in their Sustainability Report 2023.

Broader Implications

Gabriel Klaasen from the African Climate Alliance added another layer of criticism, pointing out that the problem extends beyond Palestine and the DRC. “What we’re seeing right now is big industries profiting from the slaughter and genocide of people, not just in Palestine, but also in the DRC. People are being sacrificed for the profits of the elite. These companies are fueling genocide, not just through the export of mineral resources but also financially. This is a global issue where big corporations and the elite are fueling mass war and genocide.”

Klaasen outlined the demands of the protesters: “We need to divest from companies and corporations that are fueling genocide. It’s not enough to take action one by one; we need systemic change. We demand that Glencore pull out from supporting the wars and genocides in both the DRC and Palestine. We’re standing outside Astron Energy headquarters because of its affiliation with Glencore. Our hope is that the exploitation of people, their lives, and the planet will no longer be tolerated. It’s never stood before, and we won’t let it continue.”

VOC News