Protests over unpaid NSFAS allowances stop education across SA

A month after universities and TVET colleges started the 2020 academic year, protests at various institutions across the country have led to the suspension of numerous classes, while some institutions have resumed teaching.

GroundUp reports that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has urged students not to disrupt the academic programme, though many have still not received their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

This despite the NSFAS having transferred “more than R4.2 billion to all 26 universities in upfront payment to aid students further with accommodation and transport allowances pending the submission of registration data”, according to a statement released by Nzimande on Sunday.

GroundUp took a look at the situation at several campuses in the country.

Last week, protests at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) Bellville campus turned violent, with cars and food trucks being set ablaze.

Students were demanding the suspension of students, following the Fees Must Fall protests, to be cancelled. They also want the provision of more residences and housing.

A decision was taken on Sunday to suspend university operations across all CPUT campuses on Monday. It will resume on Tuesday.

