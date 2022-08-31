Proud excitement mounts ahead of reopening of Stegman road Maqbara after more than a century

Share this article

Proud excitement poured from the Moslem Community Claremont Trust in anticipation of the historic reopening of Stegman Road cemetery on Friday. Enthused Chairperson, Nazeem Jamie, made the announcement on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, labelling it a historic victory for the Muslim community in Cape Town.

Reflecting on the New Harfield Village, Claremont and Newlands communities in the Western Cape, Jamie said the maqbara is evidence that there was a thriving muslim community present between 1860 and 1960, prior to the forced removals based on Groups Areas Act.

According to reports, the first burial took place in 1868 with formal registration only obtained decades later, in 1890. The Muslim Judicial Council South Africa (MJC) previously noted that details around the cemetery’s closure by the apartheid government in the late 1800’s could be found in archive material. According to Jamie, the last burial took place in 1911.

The MJC initially declared the maqbara’s reopening in January 2021, on the heels of successful negotiations with the City of Cape Town. It came in response to a shortage of burial space, when daily Covid-19 fatalities in the Western Cape averaged at nearly a dozen.

In an update provided in July; majority of the curbing was finalized and blocks were being cleared and leveled. Irrigation pipelines, to facilitate borehole water throughout the kubus, had also been installed. Pathways were being marked and the paving of wheelchair access had kicked off.

Since then, tremendous effort has been put in to retain approval and prepare the graveyard for use. Jamie explained that this included the appointment of engineers, land surveyors and environmental consultants. An executive project managing team, which has since been dissolved, also played a critical role.

Second deputy president and chairman of the burial administration, Sheikh Riyaad Fataar, said the MJC is elated over the news.

Fataar also paid tribute to late, esteemed flagbearers such as moulana Yusuf Bharoochi who passed away in May 2016 and was the founder of the Islamic Coordinating Council, as well as former MJC treasurer and former chairperson of the Al Azhar Institute, as well as former MJC president Moulana Ighsaan Hendricks who passed away three years ago.

“Allah is with those who have patience and perseverance. The Muslim community will greatly benefit. It has been a long walk. A walk that started with muslims being forcefully removed from around the masjid and maqbara to one of people trying to evade the land. People like moulana Yusuf Bharoochi AR may Allah grant them Jannah tul Firdous, and Moulana Ighsaan Hendricks RA who had also come in to make sure the masjid is clear and clean, alhamdulilah.”

Jamie acknowledged the interim committee’s hard work and dedication in reaching their goals and deadlines.

“Particular thanks and appreciation must (go) to one of our elders who chaired the committee, uncle Omar Rajwani and a special thanks to project manager brother Zahied Benderker. We must also acknowledge the role of the Stegman Road masjid and the tremendous financial support received from the community of the Stegman Road masjid, (sic)” he emphasized.

Sh Fataar echoed the sentiment, highlighting that the maqbara will aid the muslim burial shortage in the province.

“The masjid committee of the Stegman road masjid; may Allah reward them greatly. They have picked up the baton, taken it further and today, we see that the opening of the maqbara is imminent. Another strike against the apartheid era! We thank Allah for this opportunity, reward the committee that oversees the Stegman road maqbara and grant them kheir and baraqa dunya and akhiera, ameen,” prayed Sh Fataar.

Jamie explained that an opening ceremony will be held at the cemetery after Jumuah on Friday, 2 September 2022.

Moulana Abdullah Forbes is expected to conduct the opening qira ahead of input by project manager Zahid Banegeder regarding the ‘effort it took to bring operations to life’. After delivering the Jumuah ghutbah at the Stegman Road masjid, Sh Ebrahim Gabriels will be rendering the keynote address, followed by a spade digging ceremony and closing dua.

According to Jamie, the standard cost of a hole is R4 500 and including the gravestone is R5 500.

He added that newly appointed executive manager Imam Ahmad Booley will be responsible for bookings at the Stegman Road Masjid.

“There’s not exclusivity. We must say that residents and those around the community will obviously have first preference but we will not be turning anyone away from the maqbara,” said Jamie. “People will follow the normal proceeding with janazah; enquire about availability of space, book via br Ahmad etc. Posters and information brochures will go out with all the contact details.”

