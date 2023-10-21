Provincial heroes highlighted at Western Cape Provincial Sports Awards!

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Cape Sun was abuzz as dignitaries across the Province attended the Western Cape Provincial Sports Awards. The awards, which not only highlights sportsman but also the structures that ensure their successful performances from administration to technical expertise (oversight), held the likes of Guy Redman, Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Mr. JP Naude, President of the Western Cape Provincial Sport Confederation, Ms. Anroux Marais, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, with the event hosted by Africa Melane and entertainment provided by Andrea Fortuin.

Speaking at the event Marais stressed the importance of sport within the Province and how through sports individuals can achieve dreams once dreamt of while inspiring others to achieve there own, stating:

‘Thank you for being role models and heroes of your communities. Thanks for being examples to us all”

While the end product of sports are often a time the focal point of the industry, the event honoured all including backroom players that hardly receive the attention deserved, with this years winners were:

Volunteer of the Year: Anthea Arendse – Central Karoo (Football) Sport Community Builder of the year: Conroy Williams – Overberg (Kickboxing) Recreation Body of the Year: Legacy Martial Arts Academy (Overberg) Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Cape Winelands Drie Stokkies School Team of the Year: Oakdale 560kg tug of war team (Garden Route) Developing School Team of the Year: Mispah School Athletics team (Overberg) School Sportswoman of the Year: Tatiana Thomatos – Modern Pentathlon School Sportsman of the Year: Kyle Southworth – Cape Town (Squash) Afterschool Sport and Recreation Coaching Excellence Waves for Change Journalist of the Year Miles Minnaar Photographer of the year: Reinhardt Hamman – Cape Winelands Newcomer of the Year: Anli Engelbrecht – West Coast (Athletics) Coach of the Year: Daniel Damon – Cape Winelands (Athletics) Administrator of the Year: Reinet Barnard – WCSAPD District Federation of the Year: West Coast Netball Provincial Federation of the Year: Western Cape Cycling Team of the Year: Tin-Tin Overberg (sailing) Recognition of Technical Excellence: Anso Kemp – Western Cape (netball) Junior Sportswoman of the year: Tatiana Thomatos – Cape Town (Modern Pentathlon) Junior Sportsman of the Year: Ethan Kulsen – Western Cape Cycling Sportswoman with a disability: Minke Janse Van Rensburg Sportsman with a disability of the year: Mpumelelo Mhlongo – Cape Town (track and field) Ministerial Commendations: Caylix Sport

Tug of War Boys 560kg Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale

Pool4Change Sportsman of the Year: Christo Lamprecht – Garden Route (Golf) Sportswoman of the Year: Candice Lill – Western Cape (cycling)