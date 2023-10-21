Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Provincial heroes highlighted at Western Cape Provincial Sports Awards!

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Cape Sun was abuzz as dignitaries across the Province attended the Western Cape Provincial Sports Awards. The awards, which not only highlights sportsman but also the structures that ensure their successful performances from administration to technical expertise (oversight), held the likes of Guy Redman, Head of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Mr. JP Naude,  President of the Western Cape Provincial Sport Confederation, Ms. Anroux Marais, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, with the event hosted by Africa Melane and entertainment provided by Andrea Fortuin.

Speaking at the event  Marais stressed the importance of sport within the Province and how through sports individuals can achieve dreams once dreamt of while inspiring others to achieve there own, stating:

‘Thank you for being role models and heroes of your communities. Thanks for being examples to us all”

While the end product of sports are often a time the focal point of the industry, the event honoured all including backroom players that hardly receive the attention deserved, with this years winners were:

Volunteer of the Year:

  • Anthea Arendse – Central Karoo (Football)

Sport Community Builder of the year:

  • Conroy Williams – Overberg (Kickboxing)

Recreation Body of the Year:

  • Legacy Martial Arts Academy (Overberg)

Indigenous Games Team of the Year:

  • Cape Winelands Drie Stokkies

School Team of the Year:

  • Oakdale 560kg tug of war team (Garden Route)

Developing School Team of the Year:

  • Mispah School Athletics team (Overberg)

School Sportswoman of the Year:

  • Tatiana Thomatos – Modern Pentathlon

School Sportsman of the Year:

  • Kyle Southworth – Cape Town (Squash)

Afterschool Sport and Recreation Coaching Excellence

  • Waves for Change

Journalist of the Year

  • Miles Minnaar

Photographer of the year:

  • Reinhardt Hamman – Cape Winelands

Newcomer of the Year:

  • Anli Engelbrecht – West Coast (Athletics)

Coach of the Year:

  • Daniel Damon – Cape Winelands (Athletics)

Administrator of the Year:

  • Reinet Barnard – WCSAPD

District Federation of the Year:

  • West Coast Netball

Provincial Federation of the Year:

  • Western Cape Cycling

Team of the Year:

  • Tin-Tin Overberg (sailing)

Recognition of Technical Excellence:

  • Anso Kemp – Western Cape (netball)

Junior Sportswoman of the year:

  • Tatiana Thomatos – Cape Town (Modern Pentathlon)

Junior Sportsman of the Year:

  • Ethan Kulsen – Western Cape Cycling

Sportswoman with a disability:

  • Minke Janse Van Rensburg

Sportsman with a disability of the year:

  • Mpumelelo Mhlongo – Cape Town (track and field)

Ministerial Commendations:

  • Caylix Sport
  • Tug of War Boys 560kg Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale
  • Pool4Change

Sportsman of the Year:

  • Christo Lamprecht – Garden Route (Golf)

Sportswoman of the Year:

  • Candice Lill – Western Cape (cycling)

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.