Provincial Sport Winners announced

LOCAL

On Saturday, 17 September 2022, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport announced the winners of the 2022 Provincial Sport Awards at a ceremony at Mutual Park in Pinelands.

These awards are the culmination of a process of district awards which took place over the last two months. Winners of the district awards proceeded as nominees at Saturday’s awards.

Sport is an important tool in bringing hope and opportunities to the youth of the province, but also for the mental and physical wellbeing of people in all areas. Through offering youth especially the opportunities to participate in sport, we can identify the sporting stars of tomorrow but we can also keep our youth safe and offer them meaningful engagements after school hours. The full return of sport in the province will also bring an important economic impact, as we see venues filled to capacity for sporting events, and local vendors and jobseekers being offered opportunities through large tournaments.

Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis took home the award for Coach of the Year, while Gunther Kramer (Western Cape Archery) and Glenda Pieters (Western Cape Fencing) were announced as Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.

Minister Anroux Marais bestowed Ministerial Commendations on John Dobson (Head Coach: Stormers), David Bellairs (Director: Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust), Valerie Goliath (for championing sport at grassroots level in the Central Karoo area) and Mark Nicholson (Director: Lavender Hill Sport and Recreation Foundation).

Head of Department Guy Redman emphasized the value of sport in bringing hope to people across the province: “Sport should lead healing in a time when the country is bleeding. You [the nominees] are our pride and we thank you for always giving your best, even in the worst of times.”

Minister Marais said: “We know that for those here tonight, sport is not just a job – it is a passion and a calling. I want to encourage you to continue living out your passion for your sport in any way that you can. Whether it is through offering coaching support to a team that does not have access to a qualified coach, teaching a young child basic sporting skills or simply sharing your stories with others – it is through teaching and sharing our knowledge that we can grow the next generation of sporting stars.”

The full list of the evening’s winners can be seen here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/assets/departments/cultural-affairs-sport/western_cape_provincial_sport_awards_september_2022_-_winners_list.pdf

More information on all the nominees is available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/assets/departments/cultural-affairs-sport/sports_booklet_-_september_2022_-_web.pdf

The department is committed to acknowledging the work and achievements of athletes, coaching staff and administrators to ensure that sport in the Western Cape keeps growing.

Source: Western Cape Government