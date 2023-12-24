PSC urges countrywide protest action against Cape Union Mart

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Over the past few weeks, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has organized large-scale protests outside several Cape Union Mart branches in South Africa in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since early October.

Speaking on The VOC Sunday Live show, member of the PSC, Abeedah Adams alleged that Philip Krawitz, the owner of Cape Union Mart, is a staunch supporter and financial contributor to the ongoing Israeli aggressions in Palestine.

Adams noted: “A few years ago, he {Philip} received an award for raising the most funds for what they would call the Israeli war efforts.”

“Despite his denials on supporting the Zionist state of Israel, we know better and have done our research.”

In previous media statements the Cape Union Mart Group and its management has denied allegations that the company contributes to Israels military force.

The group stated:

“The Cape Union Mart Group has only contributed to humanitarian projects in South Africa. The company has not donated funds to any institutions outside of South Africa. The Cape Union Mart Group has never donated funds to Israel, the Israeli army, or any other army. Philip Krawitz, in his personal capacity, has also never donated funds to the Israeli army (or any other army).”

They added: “Philip Krawitz is a philanthropist who supports purely humanitarian projects in South Africa and Israel, in his personal capacity. He has made contributions to poverty alleviation, peace, and reconciliation projects for several years, as it is his constitutional right. The Cape Union Mart Group is committed to creating and protecting jobs within South Africa.”

Adams stressed: “We do not want Cape Union Mart to close we want them to stop funding the Zionist state of Israel.”

“We are trying to be strategic with our boycotting campaigns and we understand that we do live in a globalised world so we can’t just have an extensive list of products and services to boycott.”

Meanwhile, Adams said that some PSC protestors have also been subjected to violence and abuse whilst protesting.

“But from our side we have managed to keep it very peaceful, we don’t intimate anybody, and we also caution our protestors.” “We know that the pressure we are applying is having an effect.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm