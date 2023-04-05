Pshyciatrists call for more aware awareness around autism

Share this article

The Society of Psychiatrists has called on the authorities to ensure that the public has a better understanding of autism, especially among the underprivileged.

This as the country continues to observe Autism Awareness Month.

Psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, says awareness can be enhanced by increasing resources in the health and education sectors.

Schoeman says parents and caregivers at early childhood development centres need to be empowered to identify the risk factors.

“Only when we can identify the children early, screen and pick them up, we can provide the necessary intervention that they need which includes mental health support, therapy, occupational therapy, and specifically educational support. But we do not have many children…who can function completely fine in mainstream schools. With the necessary support, there are children who will function better in special education circumstances and environments.”

Greater awareness

The society has also called for greater awareness, access to crucial treatment and early screening around autism.

A lack of trained professionals is especially limited in lower-income communities in the country.

Source: SABC News