From the news desk

Psycho-social support to be provided for Krugersdorp rape victims: Minister

Local, News
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department is working closely with the police to gather details of the eight Krugersdorp rape victims and psycho-social support for the victims as well as their families will be arranged.

The young women were part of a production crew shooting a music video. They were working on site when the attack took place on Thursday near the mine dump west of Johannesburg.

The gun wielding attackers gang raped them and robbed them of their clothes, watches and other valuables. Police have arrested at least 83 people in the area where zama zamas (illegal miners) are known to operate. Most of those arrested are reportedly foreign nationals.

Zulu says, “The Department of Social Development at all times when there are such incidents that happen, we have psycho-social support. That needs to kick in and we work very closely with the police and we make sure that at a provincial level, psycho-social assistance is given to families. It is also given to the individuals.”

Police to speed up DNA tests

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they will speed up DNA tests related to the investigation into the gang rape.

Police have arrested 84 suspects in total.

While some are allegedly linked to the attack, others are facing charges of illegal mining, possession of explosives, as well as illegal firearms and ammunition. Cele says the DNA laboratories have improved operations and this will help speed up the investigation.

“There were issues about laboratories. In fact there were 16 contracts that were not renewed and they are all now renewed. There was shortage of staff and now we have created 16 hour day shifts. And the commissioner has given us 24 hour work shifts. We have also brought in our interns from across the country. And the backlog is significantly cut,”  added Cele.

Source: SABC News


