Psychologist: ‘Best to adapt routine’ during Covid-19 lockdown

Nationally, May is mental health awareness month, although for South Africans who have experienced more than 40 days under strict lockdown regulations in a bid to curb the spread of the contagious COVID-19 disease, this month could see the breaking point of their mental stability. Two weeks ago, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level five to level four restrictions, a collective sigh could be heard from citizens across the country as people grew tired of being boxed into their houses.

Speaking to VOC, Mark de la Ray, a psychologist at Akeso Kenilworth, said it is proven that humans will find it more and more difficult to abide to rules as time progresses.

“There is massive frustration among individuals because initially when the lockdown was announced people could manage with having a goal insight but now that further extension has come into place, it is become increasingly stressful for people to handle that they have to be cooped up in their homes for an unforeseeable time,” said de le Ray.

De le Ray advised those who have entered the invincibility stage to think about their loved ones and those that may be infected through their ill-hearted practices.

“To those who feel like they will not be directly affected by the virus, have a heart, show some humanity and remember that any of your family members, friends and even work colleagues could have underlying health conditions and they may die because you have unknowingly transmitted the virus unto them,” stated De le Ray.

He suggested to remain sane during this unprecedented time it would be best to adopt a routine to ensure some sense of normalcy in the home.

“As much as we push against the idea of having a routine because as humans we just want to be free, we actually thrive under it and it helps reduce anxiety to know that are lives are in some way or another predictable. I don’t mean monotonous but just that we know what the plan is ahead of time will reduce stress levels greatly,” said de le Ray.

And lastly, De le Ray has reiterated the importance of speaking through feelings during the time of crisis.

“As a psychologist, I can say that if you don’t talk to a psychologist, you are crazy! Talking to a psychologist, doesn’t mean you have a serious mental health condition, sometimes it’s just about learning new strategies to deal with normal stressors of life,” smiled De le Ray.

