Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Thlakudi sacked

Share this article

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed public enterprises department DG Kgathatso Thlakudi.

After a complaint received by the Public Service Commission last year Lamola was mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Thlakudi violated his employment contract.

“The ministry of justice and correctional services confirms the disciplinary inquiry has [been] completed and delivered its outcome.”

The ministry said due process was followed and all allegations were put to Thlakudi, who was represented in the inquiry.

“Having considered the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, advocate [Rathaga] Ramawele SC, found Thlakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal.”

Lamola had given effect to the sanction and sent Thlakudi a dismissal letter dated June 2 in terms of the Public Service Act.

After his suspension last year, Thlakudi sought its lifting in the Labour Court. In his application, Thlakudi accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Thlakudi argued this was because he was an “obstacle” to a programme involving the sale of SAA.

“The allegations, which are disputed, are unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. [Gordhan] welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the Labour Court where the matter will be properly ventilated,” Gordhan’s department said at the time.

The department noted the Constitutional Court refused an application by Thlakudi for leave to appeal the Labour Court’s ruling that his suspension was lawful.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling vindicated the department’s position that Thlakudi had long sought to avoid accountability for his misconduct that arose from a complaint filed with the Public Service Commission for alleged unethical behaviour over a recruitment process.

Source: TimesLIVE