Public Enterprises minister points to difference between ‘state of disaster’ and ‘power system emergency’

There are growing calls to declare an Eskom state of disaster, as commentators fingered rolling blackouts as the greatest threat to South Africa’s economic recovery. Eskom is currently implementing stage two load-shedding until Monday morning.
The DA is calling on president Cyril Ramaphosa to “stop denying reality and acknowledge that the country is in the middle of an electricity emergency.”
Speaking in Parliament however, Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says says a distinction must be made between a state of disaster and a power system emergency, and that there is no chance of a total grid collapse.
He was answering questions during Parliament’s Economic Cluster virtual hybrid meeting on Wednesday. Gordhan says government has undertaken various initiative to attain energy security in South Africa including restoring good governance, operational and financial stability.
VOC

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.